Carolyn A. Preston
Carolyn A. Preston

Died: January 2, 2020; Princeton

PRINCETON – Carolyn Ann Preston died on January 2, 2020 in Princeton, IL.

A memorial service will be held at the Evangelical Covenant Church, 24 N. Main St., Princeton, IL at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 22, 2020. Doors will be open at 2:15 p.m., masks are to be worn, and social distancing protocol applies. A private burial will be held following the memorial service for family and close friends. Memorial donations may be sent to the Evangelical Covenant Church of Princeton.


Published in News Tribune on Aug. 18, 2020.
