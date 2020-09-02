1/1
Carolyn M. Harty
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carolyn M. Harty

Born: January 5, 1938; Ottawa

Died: August 28, 2020; Dwight

DWIGHT – Carolyn M. Harty, 82, of Dwight, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020, at 10:28 p.m. In her home in Dwight, surrounded by her family.

Services will be held Thursday, September 3, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. from St. Mary's Catholic Church in Pontiac with Father Adam Cesarek officiating. Burial will follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Ransom.

Visitation will be Wednesday, September 2, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home in Pontiac, with a 3:30 p.m. rosary to be recited. Hager Memorial Home, Dwight is in charge of arrangements.

Carolyn was born January 5, 1938, in Ottawa, IL to Earling and Rita (Downey) Nelson. She married Robert G. Harty on March 17, 1961. He passed away February 18, 1991.

She is survived by her children, Bob (Patti Jo) Harty of Pontiac, Kevin Harty of Wheaton, Karen (Mike) Powers of Peoria, Michael (Karie) Harty of Lexington, KY, Marsha (Kevin) Murphy of Dwight, Kerri (Tom) Brady of LaSalle, Tim (Inga) Harty of Rock Island; brothers, Ronnie (Sharon) Nelson of Lockport and Roger (Brenda) Nelson of Morris; grandchildren, Katelyn, Kelsi, Kevin, Taylor, Thalen, Ryan, Paige, Kamari, Azalea, Hali, Toni, Levi, Kelli, Patrick, Jillian, Nicole, Makenzie, Kassidy, John, Ryan, Morgan and Quinn; and nine great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; and two sisters, twin Marilyn Yankey and Jane Majcina.

Carolyn was a graduate of Ottawa High School, class of 1956. She had helped her husband with the family farm most of her life and was a homemaker. She was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Dwight. Carolyn was well known for never missing an event or an occasion by sending a greeting card.

Memorials may be made to Joliet Hospice or to the charity of the donor's choice.

Online condolences may be made to the family at hagermemorial.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Rosary
03:30 PM
Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
2
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
3
Service
10:30 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home
903 W. Custer Avenue
Pontiac, IL 61764
(815) 844-7111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
13 entries
September 1, 2020
Living Spirit Dishgarden
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
September 1, 2020
Please know that are thoughts and prayers are with you and Mike and the entire family i guess I have met almost everyone you kids were blessed with such a wonderful mother and always cherish her may she have a great time in heaven prayers =O for all thankful I can call you my friend love and hugs to all love Janie
Janie Ament
September 1, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Colleen Moriarty
September 1, 2020
So very sorry for your loss. May memories be a source of comfort. Love and blessings
Cheri & Terry Linnig
August 31, 2020
Im deeply sorry for your loss. Great aunt Caroline was a extraordinary lady. God bless.
LeeAnn Schumacher
August 31, 2020
Karen, Mike and family, May God bless you all and comfort you. My deepest sympathy on the loss of your Mama; Grandma =O
Kathleen Stenger
August 31, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
August 31, 2020
Warm Embrace Arrangement
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
August 30, 2020
Carolyn and I graduated high school
together and remained friends after. I will miss our phone calls and visits. love you.
Sylvia Oleksy
Friend
August 30, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Sylvia Oleksy
August 30, 2020
The Spathiphyllum Plant
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
August 30, 2020
Pastel Peace Basket
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Lynn Smith
August 30, 2020
Your mother was the most beautiful woman inside and out! We are sorry for your loss. I know she's in Heaven watching over all of you!
Art Bunting & Kathy
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved