Carolyn McCloughan
Born: September 17, 1944; Milwaukee, WI
Died: December 1, 2020; Peru, IL
Peru, IL – Carolyn Charlene McCloughan, 76, of Springfield, IL, died at Liberty Village-Manor Court of Peru, on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Cremation will be accorded and private family burial services will be held in Wisconsin at a later date.
Carolyn was born on September 17, 1944 in Milwaukee, WI, to Gerald H. and Jeannett A. (Lund) Thiel. Carolyn was of the Lutheran faith. She was self-employed at the family's craft business, the Kountry Korner, in Springfield.
Survivors include her two children, Gary (Amy) Kiphart of Dalzell and Rodney Kiphart of Georgia; four stepchildren, Angela (Roger) Moore, Deanne (Jerry) Teague, Kay West, and Gregory McCloughan; seven grandchildren, Evan Kiphart, Jennifer Moore, Bridgette Souther, Barbara Wilson, Daniela Moore, and Chrystal and Zackary Howell; eleven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Kathy Sanders of Springfield and Judy Larke of Oconomowoc, WI; and her brother, James Thiel, of Madison, TN.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Scott.
