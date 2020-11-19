1/1
Catherine Ann Wilke
Catherine Ann Wilke

Born: October 5, 1930; Peru

Died: November 16, 2020; Sandwich

SANDWICH – Catherine Ann "Katie" (Bansberg) Wilke, 90, of Sandwich, formerly Peru, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020, surrounded by her loving family, at her daughter's home in Sandwich.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 2 p.m. Monday, November 23, 2020 at St. Joseph's Church, Peru with Rev. J.A. Small officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Webster Park. Visitation will be held from 1 to 1:50 p.m. Monday at the church. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those attendingservices are kindly asked to wear face coverings and follow social distancing. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Mueller Funeral Home, Peru. A celebration of Catherine's life will be held at a later date.

Catherine was born on October 5, 1930 in Peru to Frank and Henrietta (Hossack) Bansberg. She married August. J. "Augie" Wilke on July 4, 1953 at St. Joseph's Church, Peru. Catherine worked at Westclox, Peru and was a homemaker. She was a member of St.Joseph's Church, Peru. Catherine loved to bake and cook for her family.

Survivors include her daughter, Kristine (Jim) Lohmar ofSandwich; her son, August F. (Chris) Wilke of Peru; six grandchildren, Amber, Alec, Laken, August, Allesyn and Wes; one great-granddaughter, Olive; and one sister, Martha Lushina of La Salle.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Augie on December 10, 2019; three brothers, Robert, Francis and William Bansberg; and two sisters, Mary Bansberg and Barbara Decker.

Pallbearers will be her grandson, Alec Ryan and Alekz Ryan, Mike, Bill, Julie and Mason Wilke.

Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Joseph's Church, Peru.

The online guestbook may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.MuellerFH.com.


Published in News Tribune on Nov. 19, 2020.
