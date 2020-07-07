Catherine J. 'Cathy' Balzarini
Born: September 22, 1953; Clinton, Iowa
Died: July 2, 2020; Aurora
NAPERVILLE – Catherine J. "Cathy" (Dennis) Balzarini, 66, of Naperville passed away Thursday, July 2, of complications during heart surgery at Amita Health Mercy Medical Center in Aurora.
A prayer service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, at Prey-Mueller Funeral Home, Oglesby, followed by a funeral service at 11:30 a.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, La Salle, with Pastor Solomon Sudhakar officiating. Burial will follow in Valley Memorial Park, Spring Valley. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, those attending services are kindly asked to wear a mask and adhere to social distancing guidelines.
Cathy was born Catherine Joanne Dennis on Sept. 22, 1953 in Clinton, Iowa, to Hiley and Anna Lou (Clark) Dennis. She married Mark J. Balzarini on Oct. 13, 2001, at First United Methodist Church in Ottawa.
Cathy had a long, rewarding, diverse career, starting as a barber, bartender, event coordinator and ending with her main career passion as a registered nurse, quickly becoming director of nurses for senior citizens in the health care industry for over a 24-year period. The elderly always came first at work, where she was recognized repeatedly for her extraordinary care and dedication toward providing the safest and most comfortable environment for her residents. Cathy could be a force to be reckoned with and was highly respected for it by her colleagues. After graduating from Illinois Valley Community College, her nursing history started at Heritage Manor-Mendota. She went on to spread organizational knowledge and abilities at Shabbona Health Care Center-Shabbona, Manor Care Health Center-Naperville, Tabor Hills Health Facility-Naperville, The Tiller-Oswego, Michaelson Health Center-Batavia, La Salle County Nursing Home-Ottawa and Prairie Crossing-Shabbona.
At home, family was everything. She was always a very caring and selfless wife/mother/daughter/sister, willing to do the extra things to make sure everything was just right. She was attentive to all family, friends and even strangers at any time who were in need of her. She enjoyed shopping, crafts, sewing, crocheting, cooking, baking, traveling, her four dogs and spending time at the camper along the Mississippi River.
Cathy is survived by her husband, Mark; three children, Brandy, of Indiana, Destini, of Illinois, and Lucas, of California; 11 grandkids, Mercedes, Jaylen, Cashae, Gavin, Kiara, Calista, Jaycee, Hayden, Curtis, Kieran and Layton; two great-grandkids, Leana and Amber and two more on the way; her mother, Anna Lou, of Iowa; two sisters, Shelia (Don), of Iowa, Sherry (Don), of Iowa; two brothers, Don, of Idaho and James, of Iowa; five nieces, Stacey (Joe), Chelsea (Mario), Stevie (Miles), Brittany (Ryan) and Ashley; uncle and aunt, Vincent (Wonda), of Maryland; sisters and brothers-in-law, Doreen, of Illinois, Jeannette (John), of Illinois, and Alan, of Arizona; and nieces and nephews-in-law, Lisa (Nick), Betsy, David (Jen), Ann (Jorge), John (Samantha) and Eric.
She was preceded in death by her father, Hiley; a nephew, Donnie; her father- and mother-in-law, John and Dorothy; a brother-in-law, Gary; and nephews-in-law, Emilio and Francis.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family for a memorial to be established.
The online guest book may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.MuellerFH.com
.