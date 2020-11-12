1/
Catherine Buell
1938 - 2020
LA SALLE – Catherine Marie Buell, 81 of La Salle, passed away at her home on Monday, November 9, 2020.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be scheduled and announced at a later date. Cremation has been accorded. The Barto Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is assisting the family.

She was born in Spring Valley on December 24, 1938 to Paul and Catherine (Ballard) Eble Sr.

Catherine graduated from DePue High School and I.V.C.C. She had worked at Bassick's in Spring Valley, and then as a nurse's aide at Heritage Manor in Peru and La Salle Healthcare.

She is survived by her son, Duane (Jennifer) Buell of Fairview; her daughter, Denise (Richard) Stedman of Hollowayville; one grandson, Terry Stedman; four great-grandchildren; three brothers, Paul Eble Jr. of Sun City, Arizona, Wes Eble of Orlando, Florida, and Jim (Diane) Eble of Princeton; and three sisters, Marlyn (John) Kulpa of Lostant, Carol (Bruce) White of Long Beach, California, and Mary Noonan of Pahrump, Nevada.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Louise and Barbara; and her brother, Joey.

A guestbook may be signed and memories shared at bartofh.com.


Published in News Tribune on Nov. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Barto Funeral Home - Spring Valley
120 West Cleveland Street
Spring Valley, IL 61362
(815) 663-5021
Memories & Condolences
November 11, 2020
I'm sorry for ur loss. Cathy was a good friend. She will be missed.
Tracey Tegg
Friend
