Catherine Buell
Born: December 24, 1938; Spring Valley
Died: November 9, 2020; La Salle
LA SALLE – Catherine Marie Buell, 81 of La Salle, passed away at her home on Monday, November 9, 2020.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be scheduled and announced at a later date. Cremation has been accorded. The Barto Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is assisting the family.
She was born in Spring Valley on December 24, 1938 to Paul and Catherine (Ballard) Eble Sr.
Catherine graduated from DePue High School and I.V.C.C. She had worked at Bassick's in Spring Valley, and then as a nurse's aide at Heritage Manor in Peru and La Salle Healthcare.
She is survived by her son, Duane (Jennifer) Buell of Fairview; her daughter, Denise (Richard) Stedman of Hollowayville; one grandson, Terry Stedman; four great-grandchildren; three brothers, Paul Eble Jr. of Sun City, Arizona, Wes Eble of Orlando, Florida, and Jim (Diane) Eble of Princeton; and three sisters, Marlyn (John) Kulpa of Lostant, Carol (Bruce) White of Long Beach, California, and Mary Noonan of Pahrump, Nevada.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Louise and Barbara; and her brother, Joey.
