1/1
Catherine (McCauley) Murphy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Catherine (McCauley) Murphy

Born: December 3, 1922; Raywick, Kentucky

Died: September 2, 2020; Peru

PERU – Catherine (McCauley) Murphy, 97, of Peru, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Heritage Health in Peru.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at St. Joseph Church, Peru with Rev. J.A. Small officiating. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Webster Park. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, September 7, 2020 at the Mueller Funeral Home in Peru, with recital of the rosary at 4:45 p.m. Additional visitation will be held from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday at the church.

Catherine, the second of seven children, was born in Raywick, KY on Sunday, December 3, 1922 to Edwin (Ed) and Alma (Lampkin) McCauley. Although her parents farmed in the Bradford and Tiskilwa area at the time, her mother chose to take the train "home" to Raywick, KY for the birth of her first two children.

Catherine attended a one-room school house in Tiskilwa countryside, then Tiskilwa High School and finally St. Mary's Academy in Nauvoo, IL. After high school, she worked at Conco's in Mendota and was a nanny in Princeton. Later, she worked at Electrical Utilities in LaSalle.

On September 20, 1947 she married Gaylord "Murph" Murphy. The ceremony was held at St. Patrick's Church in Arlington, officiated by Msgr. James Garahan. Peru residents and members of St. Joseph Church since 1949, this is where they called home. Catherine was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society, the St. Joseph's Mother's Club, the St. Bede Mother's Club and she was also a participant at the Eucharistic Adoration at St. Thomas More Church in Dalzell. She was the consummate Cubs fan. At 93 years old, she was able to enjoy their 2016 World Series victory. She was an excellent cook and her wonderful deserts will not be forgotten. She enjoyed family vacations to Wisconsin and traveling the United States with her husband in their retirement years.

She is survived by her three children, Patricia Donna of Peru, Maureen (Terry) Holzner of Spring Valley and Gayle Murphy of Mequon, WI; four grandchildren, Wendy Lindenmeyer (Bob) Semyck, Chad (Cyndi) Lindenmeyer, Jessica Bickett and Peter (Alyssa) Murphy; 11 great-grandchildren, Robert, Miranda, Jacob, James and Joseph Semyck, Jessica Wells, Christopher Lindenmeyer, Cadience and Addilyn Bickett and Malcolm and Samuel Murphy; her youngest sister, Mary A. Kuebel of Sublette; a sister-in-law, Mary McCauley; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a sister, Lola Stanard; and four brothers, James, Oscar, Al and Felix McCauley.

Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Bede Abbey, 24 W. US Hwy. 6, Peru, IL 61354

The online guestbook may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.MuellerFH.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mueller Funeral Home, Peru
909 Pike Street
Peru, IL 61354
(815) 223-0184
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mueller Funeral Home, Peru

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved