Catherine Whitaker Obituary
Catherine Whitaker

Born: August 6, 1924; Genoa City, Wisconsin

Died: April 16, 2020; Peru

PERU – Catherine Whitaker, 95, of Peru (formerly of Granville) passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Heritage Health Care in Peru.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. There will be a private graveside service. Cremation rites have been accorded.

Dysart - Cofoid Funeral Chapel will be assisting the family with the arrangements.

Catherine was born on August 6, 1924 in Genoa City, Wisconsin to Carl E. and Elnora (Darling) Williams. She married James H. Whitaker on October 28, 1950 in Genoa City, Wisc.

She graduated from the University of Wisconsin at Whitewater and received her masters in education at Illinois State University. Catherine was a high school teacher and taught at La Salle-Peru High School until her retirement in 1980.

She was a member of United Church of Christ in Granville and the Women's Fellowship. Cathrine was also treasure for the Lads and Lassies preschool for many years.

Survivors include one son, Mark (Pam) Whitaker of Granville and one daughter, Becky (Roger) Perkins of Peru and one granddaughter, Kristin.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Jim and one brother, Carl Williams.

In Lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the United Church of Christ, Granville or donor's choice.

Online condolences may be made to her family at www.dcfunerals.com
