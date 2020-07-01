Charlene F. Doan



Born: June 27, 1954; Shelby, Ohio



Died: June 29, 2020; Marseilles



MENDOTA – Charlene Fay Needs Doan earned her wings on June 29th, 2020 at Aperion Care in Marseilles, surrounded by her loved ones. After an extended illness, she can finally sleep in a place of peace in the arms of our Heavenly Father.



A celebration of life will be determined at a later date. Merritt Funeral Home, Mendota is handling arrangements.



Charlene was born on June 27th, 1954 in Shelby, Ohio to Charles and Josephine (Zerbo) Needs. She was a free-spirited woman with a great sense of humor. She loved her animals, road trips, fishing, poker, garage sales, and competing in car shows. Above all she truly enjoyed spending time with her family.



Charlene is survived by many family members; four brothers, George (Nellie) Needs, Charles (Leah) Needs, Joseph Needs, Gordon (Verna) Needs; three sisters, Margie (Bart) Rhodes, Caroline (Tony) Holme, Jannette (Don) Thompson; four children, Danielle (Michael) Goodwin, Gilbert "Poncho" Trujillo Jr., Nathan Trujillo, and Cora (Jaime) Arteaga; 18 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Joseph and Brett; brother, David; and a sister, Mary Ellen.



Memorials may be directed to the family.





