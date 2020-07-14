Charlene Rose Stamberger



Born: August 19, 1938; LaMoille



Died: July 11, 2020; LaMoille



LAMOILLE – Charlene Rose Stamberger, 81, of LaMoille passed away Saturday, July 11, in her home surrounded by family.



Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, at Zion Lutheran Church of Clarion with Rev. Paul Darveau officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Merritt Funeral Home, Mendota. Masks are required and appreciated.



Charlene was born Aug. 19, 1938, in LaMoille to William and Bertha (Scriba) Billhorn. She married Lester Stamberger on March 3, 1957, in St. John's Lutheran Church, Mendota.



Charlene was a 1956 graduate of LaMoille High School. She was involved in farming with her husband and family. She worked for Nourie Accounting and Northbrook Middle School in the cafeteria and as a playground supervisor until her retirement. She bowled at Mendota Elks Lodge in the Thursday Night Ladies League. She loved attending her grandchildren's and great-grandchildren's various activities. She loved to do circle words and enjoyed watching NASCAR and motocross racing. She also loved birdwatching.



She is survived by her son, Larry (Cindy) Stamberger of LaMoille; two daughters, Lynn (Paul) Furar of LaMoille and Lisa (Gary) Gascoigne of Amboy; brother, Dale (Carolea) Billhorn of Oglesby; sister, Donna Zinke of Mendota; seven grandchildren, Amy (Kenny) Ladson, Angie (Chad) Wendelken, Brady Furar, Nathan Furar, Brittany (Evan) Akre, Paige (Dalton Wittenauer) Gascoigne and Alyssa Gascoigne; seven great-grandchildren, Colton and Daegan Ladson, Abbie, Brynne, Carissa and Dakota Wendelken and Wyatt Akre; special family members, Linda Downey and her children, Ryan and Caitlyn Yochum; friends Justin, Emily, Chelsey and Ryder Kelly; and her cat, Sneaky.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband in 1984; two brothers-in-law, Jim Stamberger and Gerald Zinke; and special friend, Don Steele.



Memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer?s and Dementia Association.





