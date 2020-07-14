1/1
Charlene Rose Stamberger
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charlene Rose Stamberger

Born: August 19, 1938; LaMoille

Died: July 11, 2020; LaMoille

LAMOILLE – Charlene Rose Stamberger, 81, of LaMoille passed away Saturday, July 11, in her home surrounded by family.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, at Zion Lutheran Church of Clarion with Rev. Paul Darveau officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Merritt Funeral Home, Mendota. Masks are required and appreciated.

Charlene was born Aug. 19, 1938, in LaMoille to William and Bertha (Scriba) Billhorn. She married Lester Stamberger on March 3, 1957, in St. John's Lutheran Church, Mendota.

Charlene was a 1956 graduate of LaMoille High School. She was involved in farming with her husband and family. She worked for Nourie Accounting and Northbrook Middle School in the cafeteria and as a playground supervisor until her retirement. She bowled at Mendota Elks Lodge in the Thursday Night Ladies League. She loved attending her grandchildren's and great-grandchildren's various activities. She loved to do circle words and enjoyed watching NASCAR and motocross racing. She also loved birdwatching.

She is survived by her son, Larry (Cindy) Stamberger of LaMoille; two daughters, Lynn (Paul) Furar of LaMoille and Lisa (Gary) Gascoigne of Amboy; brother, Dale (Carolea) Billhorn of Oglesby; sister, Donna Zinke of Mendota; seven grandchildren, Amy (Kenny) Ladson, Angie (Chad) Wendelken, Brady Furar, Nathan Furar, Brittany (Evan) Akre, Paige (Dalton Wittenauer) Gascoigne and Alyssa Gascoigne; seven great-grandchildren, Colton and Daegan Ladson, Abbie, Brynne, Carissa and Dakota Wendelken and Wyatt Akre; special family members, Linda Downey and her children, Ryan and Caitlyn Yochum; friends Justin, Emily, Chelsey and Ryder Kelly; and her cat, Sneaky.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband in 1984; two brothers-in-law, Jim Stamberger and Gerald Zinke; and special friend, Don Steele.

Memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer?s and Dementia Association.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Merritt Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
15
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Church of Clarion
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Merritt Funeral Home
800 Monroe Street
Mendota, IL 61342
(815) 539-7211
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Merritt Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 13, 2020
We all loved our Aunt Char and will miss her dearly. May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Kevin Zinke Family
Family
July 12, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Randy and Sara Torman
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved