Charles A. "Chuck" Corless
Charles A. 'Chuck' Corless

Born: February 8, 1931; Oglesby

Died: July 9, 2020; La Salle

LA SALLE – Charles Allen "Chuck" Corless, 89, of La Salle, formerly of Oak Park, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020 at the Illinois Veterans Home, La Salle.

A joint graveside service will be held for Mr. Corless and his wife, Barbara at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions at the cemetery, the services are private. Arrangements are entrusted to the Prey-Mueller Funeral Home in Oglesby.

Mr. Corless was born February 8, 1931 in Oglesby to William and Sally (DeLarbre) Corless. He graduated from La Salle-Peru High School before enlisting in the Air Force with his twin brother, Bill. He was stationed at Burtonwood, Lancashire, England assisting with post World War II efforts. That is where he met his adoring wife, Barbara Hough. They were married on December 22, 1956 at the Oglesby Union Church Rectory. Both cherished every moment together until she passed away on October 4, 2018. heirs was a great love story.

Mr. Corless worked in the blood bank at Hines VA Hospital in Maywood for nearly 30 years before retiring to LaSalle. He also worked a second job as a colorist at Acme Resin in Berwyn for several years. Charles was well known for his candy making. He also had a passion for cars and an artistic flair for decorating and furniture re-finishing.

Survivors include his two daughters, Sarah (Theodore) Stasik and Emily (Bruce) Vescogni both of Peru; five grandchildren, Benjamin and Spencer Stasik and Brian (Shelly), Brent (Jennifer) and Bradd (Christie) Vescogni; and one niece, Debbie (John) Weber of LaSalle.

He was preceded in death by his wife; his parents; and his brother, Bill.

Memorials may be directed to the Illinois Veterans Home at La Salle, where he received love and care from a heroic group of people in his final few years.

The online guestbook may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.MuellerFH.com.


Published in News Tribune on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Prey-Mueller Funeral Home - Oglesby
231 West Walnut Street
Oglesby, IL 61348
(815) 883-8662
