Charles



"Frank" Alderson



Who Passed Away



21 Years Ago Today



October 9, 1999



"To Remember Me"



The day will come when my body will lie upon a white sheet neatly under four corners of a mattress in a hospital busily occupied with the living and the dying. At a certain moment, a doctor will determine that my brain has ceased to function and that, for all intents and purposes,



my life has stopped.



When that happens, do not attempt to install artificial life into my body by the use of a machine. And don't call this my death bed. Let it be called the Bed of Life, and let my body be taken from it to help others lead fuller lives.



Give my sight to the man who has never seen a sunrise, a baby's face, or love in the eyes of a woman. Give my heart to a person whose own heart has caused nothing but endless days of pain. Give my blood to the teenager who was pulled from the wreckage of his car, so that he might live to see his grandchildren play. Give my kidneys to one who depends on a machine to exist from week to week. Take my bones, every muscle, every fiber and nerve in my body and find a way to make a crippled child walk.



Explore every corner of my brain. Take my cells, if necessary, and let them grow so that, someday, a speechless boy will shout at the crack of a bat and a



deaf girl will hear the sound of rain against her window. Burn what is left of me and scatter the ashes to the



winds to help the flowers grow. If you must bury something, let it be my faults, my weaknesses and



all prejudice against my fellow man.



If, by chance, you wish to remember me, do it with a kind deed or word to someone who needs you.



If you do all I have asked, I will live forever.



Wife, Gwen



Son & Daughter-in-Law,



Don & Amber,



Granddaughter, Jessica



Grandson, Austin





