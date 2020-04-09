|
|
Charles 'Bigger' Baxter
Born: March 23, 1961; Ottawa
Died: April 7, 2020; Granville
GRANVILLE – Charles "Bigger" Baxter, 59, of Granville, passed away on April 7, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.
A private graveside service will take place at Oakwood Memorial Park in Ottawa, at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa.
Charles was born on March 23, 1961 in Ottawa to Charles and Mary (Hunt) Baxter. He married Jill Claggett on November 16, 1996 in Marseilles. Charles was a member of the Laborers Union, Local 393. He enjoyed gardening, working in his yard, and fishing. His favorite thing was a yearly family trip to Wisconsin.
Charles is survived by his wife, Jill; two sons, Corey and Jarett Baxter, both of Granville, his mother-in-law, Joanne Claggett, of Ottawa; and his dog, Finnegan, his napping buddy.
He was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law, Jack Claggett; a sister, Irene Darlasis; and a brother. Pete Darlasis.
Memorials may be directed to the donor?s choice.
