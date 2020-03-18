|
Charles R. harloff
Died: March 13, 2020; Peru
OGLESBY – Charles R. Harloff, 83, of Oglesby, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020 at Heritage Healthcare Center in Peru.
Private services will be held at the Mueller Funeral Home, Peru. Public graveside services will be held at 11a.m. Friday, March 20, 2020 at St. Vincent's Cemetery, La Salle, with the Rev. Thomas Otto of St. Patrick's Church, La Salle officiating. There will be no public visitation.
Please note, this is a change from the service arrangements previously published.