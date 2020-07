Charles L. Pearson



PERU – Charles Lee Pearson, 67, of Peru, died Sunday, July 19, 2020 at his home.



Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 24, 2020 at Spring Lake Cemetery in Aurora with Pastor Dan Richardson officiating. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Spring Valley Apostolic Tabernacle, Spring Valley. Mueller Funeral Home in Peru is handling arrangements.





