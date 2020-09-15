1/1
Charles M. Sadnick
Charles W. Sadnick

Born: January 27, 1926; Spring Valley

Died: September 13, 2020; La Salle

OGLESBY – Charles M. Sadnick, 94, of Oglesby, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020 at the Illinois Veterans Home in La Salle.

A prayer service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at the Prey-Mueller Funeral Home, Oglesby, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Church, Oglesby with the Rev. Gary Blake, pastor, officiating. Entombment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum, LaSalle, with full military rites conducted by the La Salle/Oglesby Veterans Memorial Group. Visitation will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those attending services are kindly asked to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.

Mr. Sadnick was born January 27, 1926 in Spring Valley to Ed and Marie (Dubberstein) Sadnick. He married Isabel Piscia on April 26, 1947 at Sacred Heart Church, Oglesby. He served in the U.S .Army during World War II. After serving his country, he worked as a self-employed truck driver for Ladd Construction. He was a member of Holy Family Church, Oglesby. Charlie enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Survivors include his children, Chuck Sadnick and Renee (Gary) Pagakis, both of Oglesby; two grandchildren, Leslie (Kraig) Hunnemuler and Michael Pagakis; four great-grandchildren, Ava Pagakis, Chase and Jake Hunnemuler and Michael Pagakis; and a special friend, Mary Jane Baron of Oglesby.

He was preceded in death by his wife; his parents; and three brothers, James, Ed and August Sadnick.

Pallbearers will be Edward Sadnick, Michael Sadnick, Tom Piscia, Kevin Gould, Justin Sadnick and Bill Pelka.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

The online guestbook may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.MuellerFH.com.


Published in News Tribune on Sep. 15, 2020.
