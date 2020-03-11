News Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Merritt Funeral Home - Mendota
800 Monroe Street
Mendota, IL 61342
(815) 539-7211
For more information about
Charles Rowe
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Merritt Funeral Home - Mendota
800 Monroe Street
Mendota, IL 61342
View Map

Charles Rowe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Rowe Obituary
Charles C. Rowe

Born: Nov. 27, 1990; Chicago

Died: March 6, 2020

MENDOTA â€" Charles Christopher Rowe, 29 of Mendota died March 6, 2020 from injuries sustained in a single vehicular accident.

Visitation will be Friday, March 13 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Merritt Funeral Home, Mendota.

Chuck was born November 27, 1990, in Chicago to Claude and Cynthia (Dehm) Rowe.

He worked as a carpenter for Curt's Carpentry in Mendota.

He is survived by his mother, Cynthia Forst of Las Vegas; two sons, Dominick Rowe of Florida and Chance Rowe of Mendota; three brothers, Philip Forst of Mendota, J.R. Rowe and Robbie (Nina) Rowe both of Moses Lake, WA; sister, Kathy (Adam) Rowe Butler of Moses Lake, WA; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father and a brother, Ronnie Peterson.

Memorials may be directed to the family.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Merritt Funeral Home - Mendota
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -