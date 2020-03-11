|
|
Charles C. Rowe
Born: Nov. 27, 1990; Chicago
Died: March 6, 2020
MENDOTA â€" Charles Christopher Rowe, 29 of Mendota died March 6, 2020 from injuries sustained in a single vehicular accident.
Visitation will be Friday, March 13 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Merritt Funeral Home, Mendota.
Chuck was born November 27, 1990, in Chicago to Claude and Cynthia (Dehm) Rowe.
He worked as a carpenter for Curt's Carpentry in Mendota.
He is survived by his mother, Cynthia Forst of Las Vegas; two sons, Dominick Rowe of Florida and Chance Rowe of Mendota; three brothers, Philip Forst of Mendota, J.R. Rowe and Robbie (Nina) Rowe both of Moses Lake, WA; sister, Kathy (Adam) Rowe Butler of Moses Lake, WA; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father and a brother, Ronnie Peterson.
Memorials may be directed to the family.