Charlotte Corcoran
Charlotte Corcoran

Born: April 3, 1929; La Salle

Died: July 28, 2020; Champaign

SAVOY – Charlotte Corcoran, 91, of Savoy, formerly of Earlville, passed away on Tuesday morning, July 28, 2020 at the Champaign Urbana Nursing and Rehab.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Ottawa, with Rev. Bruno Byomuhangi, officiating. Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, at the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa.

Charlotte was born on April 3, 1929 in La Salle to Andrew J and Ellen (Coughlin) Safranski. Her mother died when she was 2 years old, and she was then raised by loving aunts and uncles, in La Salle. She was a graduate of L-P High School, and worked at Westclox in Peru. Charlotte married Robert J. Corcoran on November 19, 1949 at St. Patrick's Church, in LaSalle. They later settled on a farm south of Earlville, where they farmed for 49 years. During those years Charlotte also worked at Marathon Electric in Earlville for 22 years. When they retired from farming in 1998, they moved into Earlville for 10 years. She was a member of St. Theresa Catholic Church, in Earlville. In 2008, Charlotte and her husband moved to Savoy to be close to their daughter and family.

She is survived by a daughter, Eileen (Ken) Goodchild of Champaign, IL; two grandchildren, Cynthia Goodchild of Charleston, IL and Brent Goodchild of Orlando, FL; a sister-in-law, Jean Safranski of St. Charles, IL; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, on February 8, 2015 after 65 years of marriage; a sister, Margaret Liss; and two brothers, Edward and Andrew Safranski.

Pallbearers will be Kyle Cook, Rick Cook Jr., Mark Corcoran, Brent Goodchild, Duncan Goodchild and Matthew Goodchild.

Memorials may be directed to St. Matthew Catholic Church Eucharistic Minister Committee, 1303 Lincolnshire Drive, Champaign, IL 61821, or a Catholic Mass.

You may sign the online guestbook and share remembrances at www.MuellerFH.com. Mueller Funeral Home and Crematory 800 First Avenue, Ottawa, IL 61350 815-434-4433


Published in News Tribune on Jul. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mueller Funeral Home, Ottawa
800 First Avenue
Ottawa, IL 61350
(815) 434-4433
