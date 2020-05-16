Charlotte L. Ruppert
Charlotte L. Ruppert

Born: June 3, 1928; Peru

Died: May 12, 2020; Peoria

OGLESBY – Charlotte L. (Gray) Ruppert, 91, of Oglesby, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria.

A private graveside service will be held Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Peru City Cemetery with Pastor Betty Delgado of Trinity United Church of Christ, La Salle officiating. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Mueller Funeral Home, Peru.

Mrs. Ruppert was born June 3, 1928 in Peru to Robert and Eva (Parker) Gray. She married Lawrence "Larry" Ruppert on April 24, 1948 at the Oglesby Union Church Parsonage. She worked in retail retiring from JC Penney's in 1991. She was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ, La Salle. Her family was very important to her, and she was extremely proud of all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Larry of Oglesby; children, Gary (Jody) Ruppert of Okeechobee, FL, Lori (Randy) Crew of Oglesby and Rob (Lori) Ruppert of LaSalle; six grandchildren, Jessica (Jeff) Jarrell of Orlando, FL, Amanda (Dusty) Kohr of Oglesby, Marsha (Justin) Chorlog of Tampa, FL, Kyle (Emilie) Ruppert of Peoria Heights, Connor (Mia) Ruppert of Madison, WI and Kaitlyn Ruppert of La Salle; two stepgrandchildren, Stacy (Jeff) Schott of Braidwood and Shane (Angela)Crew of Lacon; two great-grandchildren, Julia Chorlog and Logan Jarrell; five step-great-grandchildren, Alyson and Derek Schott and Landon, Sean and Jaxon Crew.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters anda brother all at birth.

Pallbearers will be her grandchildren.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family.

The online guestbook may be viewed and remembrances sharedat www.MuellerFH.com.


Published in News Tribune on May 16, 2020.
