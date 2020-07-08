Cherrill M. Lang
Born: June 14, 1935; Joliet
Died: July 3, 2020; Peoria
SPRING VALLEY – Cherrill M. Lang, 85, of Spring Valley, died at 3:30 A.M. on July 3rd, 2020 at Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
Visitation for Cherrill will be held from noon until 2 P.M. Friday, July 10th at the Barto Funeral Home, Spring Valley, with memorial services beginning at 2 P.M. Pastor Ed Curry will officiate. Private burial services will be held at Miller Cemetery at a later date.
Mrs. Lang was born on June 14, 1935, in Joliet to Elmer Kuffel and Eva (Miller) Kuffel. She married Walter Dzierzynski in 1954, at St. Anne's Church in Spring Valley. Starting out, Cherrill worked as a laboratory technician at St. Margaret's Hospital in Spring Valley. She then worked for her father at Kuffel's Pastry Shop in Spring Valley, before becoming a homemaker and caring for her two children, Walter Jr. and Lisa. Later in her life, she worked as EEG technician at St. Margaret's Hospital. After moving to Sarasota Florida, she worked as a cashier at Publix Supermarket.
Throughout her life, Cherrill always made sure that her family was her top priority. She dedicated the majority of her free time to caring for her children and grandchildren. Every summer she would babysit her grandchildren, making sure to spoil them as much as she could. In her later years, Cherrill also enjoyed playing cards, socializing with her friends at her apartment complex, and volunteering at the Spring Valley Library. She was exceptionally skilled at cooking and baking and always made sure that everyone around her was well fed. As a devout Catholic, Cherrill was very in touch with her spirituality and found great comfort from her strong faith in God. Mrs Lang is survived by her second husband, Robert Lang of Florida; one son, Walter (Linda) Dzierzynski of Spring Valley; one daughter, Lisa (Russ) Knight of Magnolia; four grandchildren, Derek, Jess, Melissa, and Gary; four great-grandchildren, Maisie, Madison, and Tyler, and Isabella; and her special nieces, Lori (Mark) Dudek of LaSalle and Sue (Steve) Gonzalo of Ottawa.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Walter Dzierzynski; her brother, Franklin Kuffel; her sister-in-law, Leah Kuffel; and several of her aunts and uncles.
Cherrill was a strong, kind woman, whose caring spirt will be remembered fondly by those around her for years to come.
