Cheryl L. Eichelkraut
Born: July 12, 1959; LaSalle
Died: December 1, 2020; Peru
Peru – Cheryl L. Eichelkraut, 61 of Oglesby died at 6:10 p.m. December 1, 2020, in Illinois Valley Comm. Hospital, Peru.
Private services will be in the Shields Funeral Chapel, Oglesby. The very Rev. Gary Blake will officiate. Cremation rites will follow the services.
Cheryl was born July 12, 1959 in LaSalle to Harold and Gladys (Cunningham) Schmidt. She married Ronald Eichelkraut April 3, 1980. Cheryl was a homemaker and also worked for many years as a nurses aid and a medical transcriptionist. Cheryl loved her dogs, most recent are Smokey and Marco. She enjoyed sitting on her deck watching birds feed from the many feeders in her yard. Cheryl spent several hours working in her vegetable and flower gardens. Cheryl was the go-to in her family. Her boys relied on her from the big things in life to the small and she was always there to help. Her husband, sons and grandchildren will miss her greatly.
She is survived by her husband Ron of Oglesby, 3 sons, Jeffrey Eichelkraut of West Fargo, ND, Brad (Patty) Eichelkraut of Oglesby and Daniel (Andrea) Eichelkraut of Oglesby a brother Carl (Sue) Schmidt of Streator; 3 sisters, Gail Orozco of Ottawa, Laurie (Steve) Colby of Port Orchard, WA and Krissy Schmidt of Granville; 2 grandchildren, Rylin and Remi with one grandchild on the way. She is also survived by her mother-in-law Gerrie Eichelkraut of Oglesby, Bob (Roberta) Eichelkraut of Lacon and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.
