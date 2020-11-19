1/1
Chester P. "Chooch" Kaszynski
Chester P. 'Chooch' Kaszynski

Born: June 29, 1927; Peru

Died: November 17, 2020; Spring Valley

PERU – Chester Paul "Chooch" Kaszynski, 93, of Peru, passed away November 17, 2020 in St Margaret's Hospital Spring Valley.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday November 20, 2020 at St Valentine Church. Monsignor Richard Soseman will officiate. Burial will be at St Valentine Cemetery. The Peru Veterans Memorial Group will conduct graveside rites. Visitation will be Friday in the church from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.. Ptak Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Masks and social distancing will be required. For those unable to attend the Mass, it will be streamed live on Ptak Funeral Home's facebook page.

Chester was born June 29 ,1927 in Peru, IL to Alex and Mary (Owiecki) Kaszynski. He married Elsie Sadnick on July 4, 1968. He served with the Merchant Marines in the latter part of World WW II, and then was drafted into the Army in and served in Korea from 1951–52. Chester worked for Bakelite Company in Ottawa up till his retirement.

Chester was a member of St Valentine Church, La Chateau (40&8) Park in Annawan, American Legion # 375 and VFW #8232 and #433 VFW Annawan. He enjoyed camping, fishing, gardening, and canning.

Chester is survived by several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews, especially his niece and caregiver, Mary Ellerbrock.

He was preceded in death by his wife Elsie in 1990; his sister, Elizabeth Snell; and seven brothers, Casimir, Thaddeus, Florian, Richard, Bernard, Alex and Roman.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at PtakFh.com.


Published in News Tribune on Nov. 19, 2020.
