Christopher H. Gedraitis
Born: November 11, 1979
Died: November 21, 2020
PERU – Christopher H. Gedraitis, 41, of Peru, died November 21, 2020 as a result of an automobile accident.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:30 a.m. Friday in St. Patrick's Church in La Salle, with the Revs Paul Carlson and Thomas Otto officiating. Visitation will be in the church on Friday from 9 a.m. until time of services. The funeral Mass will be livestreamed beginning at 11:20. Please visit the Hurst Funeral Home's Facebook page to view. The Hurst Funeral Home in La Salle has been entrusted with his arrangements.
Chris was born in Peru on November 11, 1979 to Chris and Cynthia (Hansen) Gedraitis. He worked as a carpenter superintendent for Allied Power at Braidwood Nuclear Station. Chris was a 1998 graduate of St. Bede Academy. He enjoyed golfing with his buddies and was an avid Chicago White Sox fan. His greatest love was being with his four children. He coached them in baseball, softball, and girls basketball.
Chris is survived by his parents, Chris and Cynthia of Peru; his four children, Christopher L., Bernadette, Nolan, and Evey; his paternal grandmother, Clara Gedraitis of LaSalle, the mother of his children, Kaylyn Scholl of Peru; and aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Alicia Gedraitis on April 13, 1995; his maternal grandparents, Jay and Joan Hansen; and his paternal grandfather, John Gedraitis.
In accordance with the Illinois guidelines, we kindly ask that face masks be worn and social distancing be observed. Memorial contributions may be directed to his children's education funds.
