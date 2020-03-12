|
Cindy k. grabow
Born: Nov. 1, 1952; La Salle
Died: March 9, 2020; Peru
PERU â€" Cindy K. Grabow, 67, of Peru, died at home surrounded by her family on March 9, 2020.
Celebration of Life and her benefit will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14 at Barney's Lake in Peru. Burial of her ashes will be at a later date in St. Hyacinth's Cemetery in La Salle. The Hurst Funeral Home in La Salle is handling her arrangements.
Cindy was born in La Salle on November 1, 1952 to Anthony and Dolly (Kruswicki) Lijewski. She married Jim Grabow on October 4, 1979. She worked at Woolworth's in La Salle, Karen?s Beauty Shop in Peru and retired from Illinois Valley Community Hospital.Cindy enjoyed fishing, camping, and the outdoors. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was a member of St. Joseph's Church in Peru.
Cindy is survived by her husband, Jim of Peru; one daughter, Jennifer Grabow of Peru; three grandchildren, Jacob, Delilah, and Jameson; one sister, Pam (Tom) Pierski of Peru and one brother Terry Lijewski of La Salle; 9 nieces and nephews; and 16 great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Crystal in infancy; and her parents.
Online condolences may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.hurstfuneralhomes.com.