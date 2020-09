Cindy L. Ricci



Died: Septe. 25, 2020; Ottawa



Cindy L. Ricci, 66, of Utica, died at 11:47 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa.



Per her wishes cremation will be accorded. A Celebration of Life will be in 2021. The Burgess Funeral Home in Utica is assisting the family.





