1/1
Cindy L. RIcci
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cindy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cindy L. Ricci

Born: January 19, 1954; Melrose Park

Died: September 25, 2020; Ottawa

UTICA – Cindy L. Ricci, 66, of Utica, passed away September 25 at 11:47 a.m. at OSF St. Elizabeth in Ottawa, with her family at herside.

Per her wishes cremation will be accorded. A celebration of life will be held in 2021. The Burgess Funeral Home in Utica is assisting the family.

Cindy was born to Frank and Joanne Nordie on January 19, 1954 in Melrose Park, IL. She married the love of her life, Edward Ricci on June 9, 1973 in the Waltham Presbyterian Church in Waltham Township. They had two daughters, Lisa and Tracy.

Cindy was known by many for her infectious laughter and beautiful smile. Her kind heart and gentle soul drew her to always help others in their time of need.

A hard worker her entire life, Cindy did everything she could do to take care of her family and friends. She worked as a caseworker for public aid in La Salle County for many years, helping many families through tough times. Her love for laughter and life shined when she would tend bar on weekends at Flo's in Peru, then later Cuzzin Jr. s in Utica. She was known to make the best Bloody Marys around and always had a funny joke to tell. Cind y loved the holidays, and gathering with family and friends. She enjoyed cooking and baking for everyone, and would put on a spread that could feed an army.

Her specialty was her homemade spaghetti sauce, and she would make the most beautiful cakes for her family on their birthdays. Cindy was an angel among us who will be truly missed.

She is survived by her mother, Joanne Nordie of Utica; sister, Connie Nordie of Oglesby; daughter, Lisa (Jerry) Comer of Ottawa, grandchildren, Madison and Jerry Comer of Ottawa and Naomi Munn ofTiskilwa; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Frank Nordie; life partner, Edward Ricci; and daughter, Tracy Ricci.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.burgessfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burgess Funeral Home
208 E Church St
Utica, IL 61373
(815) 667-4781
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Burgess Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved