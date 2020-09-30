Cindy L. Ricci
Born: January 19, 1954; Melrose Park
Died: September 25, 2020; Ottawa
UTICA – Cindy L. Ricci, 66, of Utica, passed away September 25 at 11:47 a.m. at OSF St. Elizabeth in Ottawa, with her family at herside.
Per her wishes cremation will be accorded. A celebration of life will be held in 2021. The Burgess Funeral Home in Utica is assisting the family.
Cindy was born to Frank and Joanne Nordie on January 19, 1954 in Melrose Park, IL. She married the love of her life, Edward Ricci on June 9, 1973 in the Waltham Presbyterian Church in Waltham Township. They had two daughters, Lisa and Tracy.
Cindy was known by many for her infectious laughter and beautiful smile. Her kind heart and gentle soul drew her to always help others in their time of need.
A hard worker her entire life, Cindy did everything she could do to take care of her family and friends. She worked as a caseworker for public aid in La Salle County for many years, helping many families through tough times. Her love for laughter and life shined when she would tend bar on weekends at Flo's in Peru, then later Cuzzin Jr. s in Utica. She was known to make the best Bloody Marys around and always had a funny joke to tell. Cind y loved the holidays, and gathering with family and friends. She enjoyed cooking and baking for everyone, and would put on a spread that could feed an army.
Her specialty was her homemade spaghetti sauce, and she would make the most beautiful cakes for her family on their birthdays. Cindy was an angel among us who will be truly missed.
She is survived by her mother, Joanne Nordie of Utica; sister, Connie Nordie of Oglesby; daughter, Lisa (Jerry) Comer of Ottawa, grandchildren, Madison and Jerry Comer of Ottawa and Naomi Munn ofTiskilwa; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Frank Nordie; life partner, Edward Ricci; and daughter, Tracy Ricci.
