PERU – Clara T. (Bergonia) Turigliatti, 94, of Peru, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020 at Manor Court of Peru. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:00 AM, Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at St. Joseph's Church, Peru with Rev. J.A. Small officiating. Burial will follow in Peru City Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Mueller Funeral Home, Peru. Mrs. Turigliatti was born October 24, 1925 in Dalzell to Anton and Theresa (Peri) Bergonia. She married Walter S. Turigliatti on November 26, 1949 at St. Thomas More Church in Dalzell. He passed away July 24, 1994. She worked at Westclox in the payroll department until retirement. She was a member of St. Joseph's Church, Peru. Survivors include her son, Terrence Turigliatti of Encinitas, CA; her granddaughter, Halie Jordan; her sister-inlaw, Elva Bergonia of Spring Valley; nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Walter; her parents and her brother, Raymond Bergonia. The family would like to thank Clara's friend and neighbor, Chuck Kosciewcz as well as the staff at Liberty Village for the great care they have shown. Memorial contributions may be directed to Illinois Valley Animal Rescue. The online guestbook may be viewed and condolences shared at www.MuellerFH.com.

Published in News Tribune on Jun. 25, 2020.
