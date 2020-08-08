1/1
Clifford W. Aughenbaugh
Clifford W. Aughenbaugh

Born: January 19, 1926; Compton

Died: August 5, 2020; Mendota

COMPTON – Clifford Wendell Aughenbaugh, 94, formerly of Compton, IL, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Heritage Health in Mendota after a short illness.

Cliff was born January 19, 1926 in Compton to Jess and Gladys (Davison) Aughenbaugh. Cliff attended Compton Grade School and Mendota High School. He served in the US Army during World War II. On July 20, 1946, he married Verna Hauge in the Compton United Methodist Church. They resided in the Compton area for 71 years until Verna passed away on September 29, 2017. Cliff was employed by the Del Monte can plant in Rochelle as a welder for 32 years before retiring in 1986. He was a member ofthe Compton United Methodist Church, Mendota Elks Club, Mendota Moose Lodge, and the Mendota VFW.

Cliff is survived by his children, Douglas (Sue) Aughenbaugh and Jerry (Marcia) Aughenbaugh, both of Mendota, Linda Hoffman ofSorrento, FL, and David (Jan) Aughenbaugh of Nashville, TN; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.

Cliff was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Verna Rose; two brothers, Harold and Donald Aughenbaugh; two sisters, Shirley Jeanblanc and Viola Greskiewicz; son-in-law, Terry Hoffman; and one son in infancy, Gary.

A private family funeral service will be on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at the Compton United Methodist Church with Pastor Dana Cox officiating. Interment will follow in Restland Cemetery in Mendota.

Contributions in Cliff's memory may be sent to Doug Aughenbaugh, 1200 Susanna, Mendota, IL 61342 for a memorial to be established at a later date.

Please visit www.TormanFuneralHome.com to sign the online guest book


Published in News Tribune on Aug. 8, 2020.
