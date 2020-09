Coleen R. Spurling



Died: September 24, 2020; Peoria



OTTAWA – Coleen Spurling, 74, of Ottawa, died Thursday, Sept. 24, at Richard Owens Hospice Home in Peoria. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, at Gladfelter-Roetker Funeral Home. Celebration of Life for family and invited guests will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at First United Methodist Church.





