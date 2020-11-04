Craig A. Loechner
PERU – Craig A. Loechner, 59, of Peru, passed away Monday, November2, 2020 at his home.
A celebration of life service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the Mueller Funeral Home, Peru with Pastor Paul Butler of the First Congregational Church, LaMoille officiating. A private burial will be held at St.Vincent's Cemetery, LaSalle. Visitation will be 9 to 10:50 a.m. on Saturday atthe funeral home. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those attending services are kindly asked to wear face coverings and follow social distancing guidelines.
Craig was born May 17, 1961 in La Salle to Charles and Lorraine (Lamboley) Loechner. He received a bachelor's degree from Aurora University. He worked as a cook at the Illinois Veterans Home in La Salle for over 20 years. He loved to read Stephen King books, and was an avid Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears fan.
He is survived by his children, Cory (Azure Moss) Loechnerof Arlington and Jace Wallgren, Kyle Hamm and Kortney Hamm all of Peru; his girlfriend, Kathy Wallgren of Peru; grandchildren, Kamdehn Moss, Kyler Meyerand Grayson Kundert; his siblings, Donald Loechner of La Salle and Susan Lucasof Oglesby; and nieces and nephews, including Nancy Thompson, whom he raised likea daughter.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Michael Loechner.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family.
