Dale Pyszka
Dale PyszkA

Born: August 5, 1946

Died: May 31, 2020

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Dale Pyszka, 75, of St. Charles, MO. passed away May31, 2020.

A private graveside will be at a later date. The Burgess Funeral Home in La Salle is handling the arrangements.

He was born on August 5, 1946 to Chester and Marie (Goletz) Pyszka. He graduated from Illinois University with a BA in Business. He served during the Vietnam War in the Air Force. He was employed by Verizon Wireless as a sales executive.

He is survived by one son, Christopher Pyszka of Fort Lauderdale, FL; one daughter, Erykah Pyszka of St. Louis, MO; two grandchildren, Savanna Pyszka of St. Louis MO., and Greyson Pyszka of Fort Lauderdale FL; one brother, Wayne (Carol) Pyszka of Ohio; and many special friends, Mitzi, Marie, Mike, Patrick, and Laura.

He is preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Mary Ann Pyszka (2012)

Online condolences may be expressed at www.burgessfh.com


Published in News Tribune on Jun. 2, 2020.
