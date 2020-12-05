1/1
Dana Turner
Dana Jean (Lentz) Turner

Born: April 6, 1967; Lynwood, CA

Died: December 1, 2020; Peoria, IL

Spring Valley – Dana Jean (Lentz) Turner, 53, of Spring Valley, passed awayTuesday, December 1, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

Memorial services celebrating Dana's life will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, December 10, 2020 at the Mueller Funeral Home, Peru with Chico Perez officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park, LaSalle. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those attending services are kindly asked to wear face coverings and follow social distancing guidelines.

Mrs. Turner was born April 6, 1967 in Lynwood, CA to Johnand Mary (Nagle) Lentz. She married RonaldTurner on October 9, 2007 in Bureau County. She enjoyed music and especially loved her grandchildren.

Survivors include her boyfriend, Greg Fandel of Spring Valley; two children, Dustin (Emily) Davis of Spring Valley and Kristen (Michael Limberg) Lentz of LaSalle; six grandchildren, Aiden, Patrick, Kaelyn, Avery, Liana and Bryce; one brother, Dain (Janine) Merganthalor of Pennsylvania and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ronald on June 30, 2014; and two brothers, Christian and Roddy Lentz.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family.

The online guestbook may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.MuellerFH.com.


Published in News Tribune on Dec. 5, 2020.
