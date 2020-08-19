Daniel D. kreiser
Born: June 18, 1949; Mendota
Died: August 16, 2020; Streator
OGLESBY – Daniel D. Kreiser, 71, of Oglesby, formerly of Lostant, passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Parker Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Streator.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, August 21, 2020 at St. Vincent's Cemetery, La Salle with Monsignor Richard Soseman, pastor of St. Mary's Church, Peru officiating. Arrangements are entrusted to the Mueller Funeral Home, Lostant. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those attending services are kindly asked to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.
Mr. Kreiser was born June 18, 1949 in Mendota to Roy and Margaret (Arndt) Kreiser. He was a graduate of Tonica High School and a veteran of the U.S. Army.
Mr. Kreiser was a member of St. Mary's Church, Peru and Sandy Ford Sportsman's Club. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. He also enjoyed coin collecting. He loved his dog, Bella.
Survivors include his former wife, Carol (House) Kreiser of Peru; three children, Damian (Paula Buckley) Kreiser of Webster Park and Ryan (Trisha) Kreiser and Danielle Kreiser both of Lostant; seven grandchildren; one sister, Linda (Leland) Decker of Lostant; four brothers, Laverne "Pete" (Marsha) Kreiser of Tonica, Harry Kreiser of Leonore, Jerry (Pam) Kreiser of Lostant and Mike (Gracie) Kreiser of North Carolina; three sisters-in-law, Joyce, Janice and Ruth Ann Kreiser; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a grandson, Ben Garland; his parents; four sisters, Dorothy "Dot" (Cletus) Munson, Laura (Joe) Trumpinski, Martha (Ronnie) Samolitis and Neva Kreiser; three brothers, Walt, Dick and Eddie Kreiser; and one sister-in-law, Leona Kreiser.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Community Cancer Center in Bloomington.
The online guestbook may be viewed and condolences shared at www.MuellerFH.com
