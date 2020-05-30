Daniel R. Truckenbrod
Daniel R. Truckenbrod

Born: September 15, 1940; Mendota

Died: May 26, 2020; Rockford

COMPTON – Daniel R. Truckenbrod, 79, of Compton passed away on May 26, 2020 at OSF S Anthony Medical Center, Rockford.

Merritt Funeral Home, Mendota is assisting with arrangements. A memorial is being planned for a later date.

Daniel was a lifelong farmer, avid gardener and beekeeper. He enjoyed Rip's Chicken more than any other meal on Earth, and he loved spending time in Shell Lake, Wisconsin.

Daniel was born on September 15, 1940, in Mendota to Ralph and Mary (Kuebel) Truckenbrod.

He is survived by his children, Jim (Donna) Truckenbrod of Dixon, Kristine (John) Baird of Mendota, David Truckenbrod of St. Petersburg, FL, Jennifer Truckenbrod of Mendota, and Craig (Jennifer) Truckenbrod of Mendota; eight grandchldren , Shawn Truckenbrod, Brian Robinson, Jessica Robinson and Matt Robinson, Peyton Baird, Bailey Baird, and Jace Baird, and Samantha Heady of Columbus, Missouri; and his sisters, Carol Nigro, Shirley Kaminski, and Marla (Steve) Barkoviak.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Katherine Robinson on October 12, 2016; and one brother, Dale Truckenbrod.

Memorials can be made to the Compton Fire Department.


Published in News Tribune on May 30, 2020.
