Daniel F. spoeri
Died: March 13, 2020; Chicago
CHICAGO – Daniel F. Spoeri, 61, a former resident of Spring Valley, died on Friday night, March 13, 2020 at Resurrection Medical Center in Chicago. He suffered a massive stroke on Wednesday, March 11, 2020; despite same-day brain surgery, he died 2 days later.
Dan was the youngest of the five children of Robert F., and Rosemary (nee Lane) Spoeri. Dan attended Catholic Consolidated School and John F. Kennedy Junior High School in Spring Valley, St. Bede Academy in Peru, as well as St. Gregory High School and Truman College in Chicago.
Dan was self-employed in the Florida Keys for many years; he also worked for the federal government. At the time of his death, he was employed at Aramark Services.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother James C. Spoeri and his niece Anne Selles.
He is survived by his sister, Jeanne Spoeri Selles (Nice, France); and his brothers John W. Spoeri (Wilmette, IL) and Robert F. Spoeri, Jr. (Pacific Palisades, CA). He is also survived by his nephews, Marc Selles (London, England), Jimmy Spoeri (Long Beach, CA) and Justin Spoeri (Pacific Palisades, CA); twin nieces Meghan and Jamie Spoeri (Wilmette, IL), Elizabeth Spoeri Tracy (Medellin, Columbia), Nathalie Selles (Montreal, Quebec) and Michelle Spoeri (Pacific Palisades, CA). Finally, he is survived by grandnieces, Edith Selles and Agnes Selles (London, England); and grandnephew Theo Cormon-Selles (Montreal, Quebec).
Visitation will take place on Saturday March 21 at 10 a.m., followed by a Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Ignatius Church, 6559 N Glenwood Ave., Chicago.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that any donations be made in his name to St. Bede Academy, Route 6, Peru, IL 61354.