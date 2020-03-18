Home

POWERED BY

Daniel Spoeri

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel Spoeri Obituary
Daniel F. spoeri

Died: March 13, 2020; Chicago

CHICAGO – Daniel F. Spoeri, 61, a former resident of Spring Valley, died on Friday night, March 13, 2020 at Resurrection Medical Center in Chicago. He suffered a massive stroke on Wednesday, March 11, 2020; despite same-day brain surgery, he died 2 days later.

Dan was the youngest of the five children of Robert F., and Rosemary (nee Lane) Spoeri. Dan attended Catholic Consolidated School and John F. Kennedy Junior High School in Spring Valley, St. Bede Academy in Peru, as well as St. Gregory High School and Truman College in Chicago.

Dan was self-employed in the Florida Keys for many years; he also worked for the federal government. At the time of his death, he was employed at Aramark Services.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother James C. Spoeri and his niece Anne Selles.

He is survived by his sister, Jeanne Spoeri Selles (Nice, France); and his brothers John W. Spoeri (Wilmette, IL) and Robert F. Spoeri, Jr. (Pacific Palisades, CA). He is also survived by his nephews, Marc Selles (London, England), Jimmy Spoeri (Long Beach, CA) and Justin Spoeri (Pacific Palisades, CA); twin nieces Meghan and Jamie Spoeri (Wilmette, IL), Elizabeth Spoeri Tracy (Medellin, Columbia), Nathalie Selles (Montreal, Quebec) and Michelle Spoeri (Pacific Palisades, CA). Finally, he is survived by grandnieces, Edith Selles and Agnes Selles (London, England); and grandnephew Theo Cormon-Selles (Montreal, Quebec).

Visitation will take place on Saturday March 21 at 10 a.m., followed by a Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Ignatius Church, 6559 N Glenwood Ave., Chicago.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that any donations be made in his name to St. Bede Academy, Route 6, Peru, IL 61354.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -