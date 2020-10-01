Danny L. Cadwallader
Born: September 10, 1949; Canton
Died: September 29, 2020; Hennepin
HENNEPIN – Danny Lee Cadwallader, 71, of Hennepin, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at his home, with his loving family by his side.
There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Riverside Cemetery. Due to the pandemic, face coverings and social distancing will be encouraged. Cremation rites have been accorded.
Dysart-Cofoid Funeral Chapel will be assisting the family with the arrangements.
Danny Lee Cadwallader was born September 10, 1949 in Canton to Theodore and Betty (Shafer) Cadwallader. He married his soulmate, Deborah L. Wolfe September 17, 1994.
He graduated from Putnam County High School. He was a self employed business man where he owned and operated a recycling company.
He is survived by their four children, Dawn Cadwallader, Daniel Cadwallader, Anthony (Amanda) Wolfe, and Stephanie Wolfe; eight grandchildren; his sister, Pamela Bouxsein; niece, Michelle Bouxsein; and his faithful dog, Benny.
He now joins his parents and sister Paula in a joyful reunion in heaven.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Putnam County Ambulance Service or St. Margaret's Hospice.
Online condolences may be made to his family at www.dcfunerals.com