Darlene A. Johnson
Born: February 16, 1930; McNabb
Died: July 3, 2020; Mendota
MENDOTA – Darlene Alberta Johnson, 90, of Mendota, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020 at her home.
Visitation with social distancing will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday, July 9 at Seals-Campbell Funeral Home, Marseilles. Funeral services will be at 12 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, with Pastor Charles Yeakel of the United Pentecostal Church in Mendota officiating. Burial will be in Baker Cemetery
Darlene was born on February 16, 1930, in McNabb, IL to Wilbur and Emma Johanna (Marlier) Holocker. In 1952, she married Max Johnson of Mark, IL who preceded her in death in 2015.
She was a member of the United Pentecostal Church in Mendota. She was a devoted Homemaker, and a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Survivors include her sons, David (Rhonda) Johnson and Richard (Peggy) Johnson both of Mendota; seven grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.
Darlene was preceded in death by her husband, two daughters, two grandsons, three sisters, and four brothers.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
