1/1
Darlene A. Johnson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Darlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Darlene A. Johnson

Born: February 16, 1930; McNabb

Died: July 3, 2020; Mendota

MENDOTA – Darlene Alberta Johnson, 90, of Mendota, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020 at her home.

Visitation with social distancing will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday, July 9 at Seals-Campbell Funeral Home, Marseilles. Funeral services will be at 12 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, with Pastor Charles Yeakel of the United Pentecostal Church in Mendota officiating. Burial will be in Baker Cemetery

Darlene was born on February 16, 1930, in McNabb, IL to Wilbur and Emma Johanna (Marlier) Holocker. In 1952, she married Max Johnson of Mark, IL who preceded her in death in 2015.

She was a member of the United Pentecostal Church in Mendota. She was a devoted Homemaker, and a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Survivors include her sons, David (Rhonda) Johnson and Richard (Peggy) Johnson both of Mendota; seven grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.

Darlene was preceded in death by her husband, two daughters, two grandsons, three sisters, and four brothers.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Seals-Campbell Funeral Home

1009 E. Bluff St., Marseilles, IL 61341

815-795-5151 www.sealscampbell.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Seals-Campbell Funeral Home
1009 East Bluff Street
Marseilles, IL 61341
(815) 795-5151
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 7, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bill and Lil Kuiper
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved