Darlene A. Johnson



Died: July 3, 2020; Mendota



MENDOTA – Darlene Alberta Johnson, 90, of Mendota died Friday, July 3, at her home.



Visitation with social distancing will be 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, July 9, at Seals-Campbell Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at noon Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Baker Cemetery.





