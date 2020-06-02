David A. Turner Sr.
David A. Turner Sr.

Born: April 26, 1960

Died: May 26, 2020

OGLESBY – David Allan Turner Sr., age 60 of Oglesby, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020.

David was born April 26, 1960, the son of Allan and Mona (Weber) Turner. He was a United States Marine Corps Veteran. David drove a truck for USF Holland for 18 years. He enjoyed fishing with his grandchildren, going out for ice cream, and loved to ride his motorcycle. He was a great provider for his family and cherished the time spent with them.

Survivors include his three children, David A. (Diana) Turner, Jr, of Mendota, Joshua Turner of Tonica and Katherine Turner of Oglesby; his significant other, Margaret"Margie" Turner of Oglesby; three stepchildren, Amanda (Gary) May of Gastonia, NC, Melissa Gosnell of Kewanee, IL and James (Stephanie) Gosnell of Gastonia, NC; 17grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Mark Turner.

A visitation will be held at the Garland Funeral Home in Walnut, IL. Cremation rites will follow.

For online condolences, please visit www.garlandfuneralhomes.com.


Published in News Tribune on Jun. 2, 2020.
