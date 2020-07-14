1/1
David P. Farnetti
David P. Farnetti

Born: December 8, 1970; Streator

Died: July 10, 2020; Peoria

LA SALLE – David P. Farnetti, 49, of Peoria and formerly of La Salle, died suddenly on July 10, 2020 in OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

A celebration of life will be at a later date. The Hurst Funeral Home in La Salle is assisting his family.

David was born in Streator on December 8, 1970 to David and Nancy (Ritter) Farnetti. He was a deckhand on the river barges and a general laborer at Summit Product Support in Peoria.

Dave is survived by his mother, Nancy (David) Besowshek-Tait of La Salle; one daughter, Sarah Burgh of Spring Valley and one grandson, Jaedyn Burgh; one sister, Gina (Brian) Burress of Mountain Iron, MN; and one brother Jesse Besowshek of La Salle.

He was preceded in death by his father David Farnetti, and stepfather Ed Besowshek.

Online condolences may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.hurstfuneralhomes.com.


Published in News Tribune on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
