David P. Farnetti
Born: December 8, 1970; Streator
Died: July 10, 2020; Peoria
LA SALLE – David P. Farnetti, 49, of Peoria and formerly of La Salle, died suddenly on July 10, 2020 in OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
A celebration of life will be at a later date. The Hurst Funeral Home in La Salle is assisting his family.
David was born in Streator on December 8, 1970 to David and Nancy (Ritter) Farnetti. He was a deckhand on the river barges and a general laborer at Summit Product Support in Peoria.
Dave is survived by his mother, Nancy (David) Besowshek-Tait of La Salle; one daughter, Sarah Burgh of Spring Valley and one grandson, Jaedyn Burgh; one sister, Gina (Brian) Burress of Mountain Iron, MN; and one brother Jesse Besowshek of La Salle.
He was preceded in death by his father David Farnetti, and stepfather Ed Besowshek.
