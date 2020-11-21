1/
David P. Inman
David P. Inman

Born: October 17, 1960

Died: November 13, 2020

LONGMONT, Colo. – David Paul Inman, age 60, of Longmont CO, formerly of Mendota, passed away in his home on November 13, 2020.

He was born on October 17, 1960 to Norman and Mary Inman. David was a 1978 graduate of Mendota High School, and moved to Colorado in the early 1980s. He enjoyed working as a butcher and wild game processor. He loved music, laughing, his dogs, and the outdoors.

Dave is survived by his mother, Mary Inman of Peru; brothers, Greg (Bonnie) of Glenwood Springs CO, Tim of Mendota, Scott of Madison, WI and sisters, Kathy (John) Neenan of Naperville and Kris (Steve) Korsan of LaSalle. He leaves behind 3 nephews and 5 nieces.

He was preceded in death by his Father, Norman.

A private celebration of life will be held by his family at a later date, and his ashes will be buried in Troy Grove, IL.


Published in News Tribune on Nov. 21, 2020.
