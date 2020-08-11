David 'Dave' Piller
Born: March 4, 1945
Died: August 6, 2020
MENDOTA – David "Dave" Piller, 75, of Mendota passed away Thursday, Aug. 6, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria, after a 15-year bout of cancer.
David was born on March 4, 1945, in Earlville to Anton and Marie (Kerchner) Piller Jr.
David was a licensed electrical contractor who started his own electrical business, Piller Electric Inc., in 1982. He was also an avid collector of toy models, which he then transitioned into a business, Classic Toy Models in March of 2000.
David married the love of his life, Marilyn (DeCourcey) Piller, on April 6, 1985. They lived and loved a lifetime in their 35 years together. They have two children: a son, Dale (Colleen) Piller of Ottawa, and a daughter, Martha Heinzeroth of LaMoille. They have five grandkids, Kayliegh (Joe) Flanagan, Benjamin Heinzeroth, Brittney Heinzeroth, Jacob Heinzeroth and Sarah (Jesse) Ronich; and four great-grandchildren, Evan Flanagan, Alexis Flanagan, Mason Flanagan and Peyton Ronich; and his, sister, Mary Whitmer of Byron.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law, Keith Heinzeroth Jr.; granddaughter, Brittney Heinzeroth; and daughter-in-law, Cathy (Norman) Piller.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Restland Cemetery, Mendota, with Rev. Steve Mindrup officiating. Merritt Funeral Home Mendota is handling arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Benjamin Heinzeroth, Jacob Heinzeroth, Joseph Flanagan, Evan Flanagan, Jesse Ronich and Nico Riva. Honorary pallbearers are Alexis Flanagan, Mason Flanagan and Peyton Ronich.
Memorials may be directed to the Mendota FFA Alumni and the American Cancer Society
.
