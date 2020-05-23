Dean lewis
Born: July 14, 1935; LaMoille
Died: May 19, 2020; Peru
PERU – Dean Lewis, 84, of Peru, died on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in his home.
Cremation rites have been accorded and burial will be a later date. Burgess Funeral Home in La Salle is in charge of arrangements.
Dean was born on July 14, 1935 in La Moille to Harold and Maude (Maloy) Lewis. He graduated from Mendota High School in 1953, and has maintained many friendships from his graduating class.
Dean served in the U.S. Navy from 1953-1957. He was a Seabee in the construction Battalion 3; Builder 2nd class . He married Lupe Cruz on November 26, 1994 in LaMoille.
Dean was a carpenter for his whole life. He worked with various carpenters in the Mendota area early in his career. He then formed a business partnership with Ray Motter. Dean then formed his final business partnership with his son Steve, and proudly named his business Lewis & Son. Dean formed many friendships with the people he did work for.
After his retirement, he enjoyed fishing, traveling, building his backyard pond and caring for the fish, along with raising and releasing butterflies in memory of those who went before him.
His final days were filled with many visitors, lots of love, and a very special blessing from his great-niece Maria Bonine.
Survivors include his wife, Lupe of Peru; two daughters, Gloria Lewis of Joliet and Denise (Jeremy) Wisdom of Othello, WA ; one son, Steve (Tylene) Lewis of Peru ; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and one brother, Doug (Elise) Kiser of Minnesota.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Shelia Jagodzinski on July 10, 1997; three brothers, John Kiser and John and Lee Lewisl and two sisters, Helen Hamilton and Linda Sprowls.
