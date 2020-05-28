Dean Lubbs
1946 - 2020
Dean Lubbs

Born: May 26, 1946; Princeton

Died: May 25, 2020; Mendota

MENDOTA – Dean Lubbs, 74, of Mendota passed away on Tuesday, May 25, 2020 in his home, surrounded by family.

Russel Dean Lubbs was born in Princeton on May 26, 1946 to Bill and Joyce (Wangelin) Lubbs. He grew up on a farm and attended schools in Manlius. On June 14, 1964 he married Susan Clay, his high school sweetheart. He attended Western Illinois University on a football scholarship and was a captain of the football team. After graduating with honors from Western in 1968, he attended graduate school at the University of Missouri graduating in 1969. Dean returned to Illinois and began his teaching and coaching career at Mendota Township High School in 1969 where he remained until his retirement in 2001. During that time, he was inducted into the IHSA Football Coaches Hall of Fame as well as earned many other educator and coaching awards.

He is survived by his wife, Susan of Mendota; daughter, Michele (James) Meyer of Mendota, grandchildren, Brett (Cassandra) Meyer of Davenport, FL., Dr. Bria Meyer of Omaha, NE. and Alex Lubbs of Bradenton, FL. Also surviving are his siblings, Larry (Jeanne) Lubbs of Williamsburg, VA., Roger (Nadine) Lubbs of Dixon and Sue (Robert) Neahring of Manlius.

Dean was preceded in death by his son, Tim; his parents, Bill and Joyce, and his brother, Dennis Lubbs.

Dean "Coach" Lubbs will be remembered as the ultimate professional. He mentored students, athletes and many young teachers at Mendota High School. Dean will be greatly missed by all of those who knew him and whose lives he impacted throughout the years.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Dean Lubbs to Mendota High School for enhancement of the fitness center or Vitas Hospice for their loving care they provided to Dean.

Sadly, there will be no visitation or services at this time due to the social circumstances surrounding COVID.

Arrangements are being handled by Merritt Funeral Home, Mendota.


Published in News Tribune on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Merritt Funeral Home
800 Monroe Street
Mendota, IL 61342
(815) 539-7211
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 27, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to Sue and Michele and their families. We will never forget Dean. He has always been regarded as a top notch teacher and coach. May he Rest In Peace.
Dennis and Janet Jones
Friend
