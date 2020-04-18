|
Debra K. Hartenbower
Born: November 15, 1958; Mendota
Died: April 10, 2020; Oglesby
OGLESBY – Debra K. Hartenbower, 61, of Oglesby died at 12:30 p.m. April 10, 2020 unexpectedly at her home.
Cremation rites have accorded. Burial will be at a later date. Shields Funeral Chapel, Oglesby is in charge of arrangements.
Deb was born November 15, 1958 in Mendota to Gifford and Laverne (Full) Fordham, Sr. She married Frank Hartenbower Oct. 15, 1986. He died in April 2015. Deb worked at Ace Distribution and later at Walmart Distribution.
She is survived by a son, Michael Hartenbower of Peru; two brothers, Gifford (Irene) Fordham, Jr. of Mendota and Larry Fordham of Amboy; two stepbrothers, Ronnie (Marlene) Egler of Sublette and Ed Egler of Florida; two sisters, Diane Fordham of La Salle and Linda (Marvin) Hess of Triumph; and two stepsisters, Linda Ikens of Amboy and Debbie Smith of Dixon
She was preceded in death by herhusband; parents; and a brother, Mike Egler.
In lieu of flowers, memorials maybe directed to the family.
