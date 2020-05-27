Delores D. Quaka
Born: December 27, 1922; Streator
Died: May 18, 2020; Peru
STREATOR – Delores D. Quaka, 97, of Streator passed away Monday, May 18, 2020 at Illinois Valley Community Hospital in Peru.
Burial will be in St. Stephen's Cemetery, Streator.
Born December 27, 1922 in Streator, she was the daughter of Clement and Emmelia (Butchko) Katchir. She married Edward A. Quaka on December 25, 1942. He preceded her in death in 2004.
She is survived by her daughters, Andrea (Greg) Chalus of La Salle and Patricia Graham of Normal; a son, Thomas (Sara) Quaka of Buckeye, Arizona; grandchildren, Kimberly (Mike) Kaschke of Streator, Scott (Matt Layden) Chalus of Sanford, North Carolina, Timothy (Daniel Klask) Chalus of Saugatuck, Michigan Amanda Chalus of Elmwood, Audrey (Joe) Freeman of Peru, Melissa (Brandon) Haulcomb of Chicago, Daniel (Nicole) Quaka of Coraopolis, Pennsylvania, Kate (Chris) McLachlan of Utica, Luke (Sarah) Graham of Missoula, Montana and Jennifer (Dennis) Young of Carbondale; great-grandchildren, Liam, Eamon, Imogen and Cormac Graham; John, Sarah, Ben, Isabel and Gretchen Kaschke; Madalyn Freeman; and Ian and Elliot Quaka.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; great-grandchildren, Theodore Edward Kaschke and Gavin Joseph Freeman; a son-in-law, Lorin Graham; a sister, Sabina Kudrick; and brothers, John Kudrick, Irvin Kudrick and Clem Katchir.
Born and raised in Streator, she attended St. Stephen's School, and graduated from Streator High School.
She was a member of the former St. Stephen's Church and the Altar and Rosary Society of her church. Delores volunteered with the Parish Bakers for many years. She was also a member of the VFW, Streator Moose Lodge, Polish National Alliance and the First Catholic Ladies Association.
A proud serviceman's wife, Delores worked during the war effort at the Seneca Shipyards. She later also worked at St. Mary's Hospital. She became a farmer's wife and continued the farm life in Bruce and Farm Ridge Townships.
She and her husband were avid euchre players and enjoyed polka dancing. They were very active in the Streator community through the years, and loved to fish.
Memorials may be directed to the American Alzheimer's Association, the American Cancer Society or the charity of the donor's choice.
Published in News Tribune on May 27, 2020.