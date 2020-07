Delores 'Jeanne' Zens



Died: July 21, 2020; Wauksha, Wis.



OGLESBY – Delores "Jeanne" Zens, 89, formerly of Oglesby died at 2:27 p.m. July 21, 2020 in Waukesha Memorial Hospital, Waukesha, WI.



A funeral Mass is tentativelyscheduled for 11 a.m. Friday in Holy Family Church, Oglesby.



Visitation is tentativelyscheduled for 9-11 a.m. Friday in the church.



Shields Funeral Chapel, Oglesby is in charge of arrangements. A full obituary will appear next week.





