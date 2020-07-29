Delores 'Jeanne' Zens
OGLESBY – Delores "Jeanne" Zens, 89, died July 21, 2020 in Waukesha Memorial Hospital, Waukesha, WI.
A funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Friday in Holy Family Church, Oglesby. The Very Rev. Gary Blake will officiate. Burial will be in St. Vincent's Cemetery, La Salle. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. in the church. Shields Funeral Chapel, Oglesby is in charge of arrangements.
Due to current circumstances, anyone wishing to attend the visitation will be required to wear a mask and abide by social distancing guidelines in the church. Also, only family will be permitted to remain in church during visitation. Anyone entering church to pay respects must leave after doing so and Mass attendees will be allowed back in church shortly before Mass time.
Jeanne was born December 2, 1930 in Piety Hill to William George and Elizabeth (Entwistle) Martyn. She married William Zens April 21, 1951 in St. Joseph's Church, LaSalle. He died August 25, 2002.
Jeanne worked as a cook for Busters, Golden Bear, English Muffin, Vermilion Inn and Hamilton Restaurants. She was a member of Holy Family Church. She was active in the IVCH auxiliary, volunteered in the gift shop at IVCH and was active in organizing her class reunions. She was an avid sugar cookie baker for all baker sales for Illinois Valley Community Hospitaland Holy Family Church. She was active in donating to organizations that supported veterans in honor of her brothers who served in the military. In her younger years, she was very active with Cub scouts, coaching softball and PTA at her children's schools.
She is survived by a son, Timothy(Kathy) Zens of Granville; two daughters, Julie (Kevin Clark) Lemke of Waukesha, WI and Michelle (Nick) Kelly of Oak Creek, WI; 12 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband; two sons, William G., March 22, 2002 and Thomas M. "Sam," November 12, 2019,; two daughters, Jeanne Marie and Helen Kay both in infancy; seven brothers; and one sister.
In lieu of flowers, memorials maybe directed to the donor's choice.
