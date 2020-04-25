|
Delwin W. Lamps
Born: August 16,1919; Dimmick Township, Illinois
Died: April 24, 2020; Peru
ARLINGTON – Delwin W. Lamps, 100, of Arlington, died April 24, 2020 in Manor Court of Peru.
Private services will be at the Hurst Funeral Home in La Salle with Rev. Mike Slutz, pastor of Hollowayville United Church of Christ officiating. Burial will follow in the mausoleum at Peru City Cemetery.
Mr. Lamps was born in Dimmick Township on August 16, 1919 to Albert and Hannah (Meisel) Lamps. He married Mona Rett on October 3, 1940. This October they would have celebrated 80 years of marriage. He was a member of Hollowayville United Church of Christ, Mendota Elks and Farm Bureau. Delwin enjoyed traveling with Mona to dances, especially Chicago.
Mr. Lamps is survived by his wife, Mona; one son, William (Marilyn) Lamps of Oglesby; three granddaughters, Traci Hancock, Tammy Miskell and Carrie Rossi; 10 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by one sister, Arlene Lamps.
Pallbearers will be Tom Hancock, Roger Miskell, Jack Rossi, Jim Walsh, Jeff Doll, and Jim Lower.
Online condolences may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.hurstfuneralhomes.com.