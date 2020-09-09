1/1
Dena M. (Steele) Strell
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dena's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dena M. (steele) Strell

Born: April 14, 1939

Died: September 1, 2020

SPRING VALLEY – Dena Marie (Steele) Strell, 81, of Spring Valley, passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at St. Margaret's Hospital.

A memorial visitation for Dena will be held Saturday, September 12, from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m., at the Spring Valley United Church of Christ, with a Celebration of Life service conducted by Pastor Jon Graham beginning at 11:30 a.m. Burial will be at a later date at Miller Memorial Cemetery in Spring Valley.

Everyone attending is asked to please wear a mask and adhere to social distancing requirements as well as any capacity restrictions. If you have recently been ill or exposed to someone who is sick, the family kindly asks that you do not attend, but instead watch a livestream of Dena's service provided by Imagine U Studios at https://www.youtube.com/.channel/.UCpnKjdOT47hDjrJmqEwl5hA

The Barto Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is assisting with arrangements.

Dena was born on April 14, 1939 in Spring Valley to John and Laura (Malcor) Steele. She married Dean Strell, originally of La Salle, on August 19, 1962 at the Spring Valley United Church of Christ.

Dena was a graduate of Hall High School and Eureka College. She taught in the Peru School system, but stopped teaching in order to raise her children. However, she was always active in education, serving on the Spring Valley Elementary School Board as well as 29 years on the Spring Valley Library Board, many of those as President. She had also worked at Coldwell Banker in Peru. Dena was a lifetime member of the Spring Valley United Church of Christ and she held many positions on the church board over the years.

Survivors include her husband, Dean, of Spring Valley; her son, David (Karen) Strell of Countryside; and her daughter, Dana (Edward) Jauch of Spring Valley; and her two grandchildren, Phoebe Strell of St. Paul, MN and Gunnar Jauch of Spring Valley.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorial donations in Dena's honor can be made to the Spring Valley U.C.C., the Spring Valley Library, or to St. Bede Academy.

A guestbook may be signed and memories shared at bartofh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
10:30 - 11:30 AM
Spring Valley United Church of Christ
Send Flowers
SEP
12
Celebration of Life
11:30 AM
Spring Valley United Church of Christ
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Barto Funeral Home - Spring Valley
120 West Cleveland Street
Spring Valley, IL 61362
(815) 663-5021
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Barto Funeral Home - Spring Valley

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
September 6, 2020
Mrs. Strell, my first grade teacher, Peru Northview, 1963-1964
I remember not wanting the school
year to end, I missed her so much when summer break started.
My thoughts and prayers are with you all,
Cheryl (Witczak) Braboy
Cheryl Braboy
Student
September 4, 2020
Very sorry to hear about your wife's passing. My wife and I send our sympathy
Bill Engstrom
Coworker
September 4, 2020
So sorry to hear about Dena’s passing. The Strell family is in my thoughts and prayers. Dena was one of a kind.
Frederick Strassburger
Friend
September 4, 2020
I will miss our numerous daily phone calls....I miss and love you so very much, Dena Marie.
&#8220;Stutz&#8221;
September 4, 2020
My sincerest condolences to the Strell family. Was my pleasure to know Dena. Will be praying for her and you all.
John Wilczynski
Family
September 2, 2020
So sorry for ur loss sending prayers and special hugs to u all
Mary Lemus
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved