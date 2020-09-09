Dena M. (steele) Strell
Born: April 14, 1939
Died: September 1, 2020
SPRING VALLEY – Dena Marie (Steele) Strell, 81, of Spring Valley, passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at St. Margaret's Hospital.
A memorial visitation for Dena will be held Saturday, September 12, from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m., at the Spring Valley United Church of Christ, with a Celebration of Life service conducted by Pastor Jon Graham beginning at 11:30 a.m. Burial will be at a later date at Miller Memorial Cemetery in Spring Valley.
Everyone attending is asked to please wear a mask and adhere to social distancing requirements as well as any capacity restrictions. If you have recently been ill or exposed to someone who is sick, the family kindly asks that you do not attend, but instead watch a livestream of Dena's service provided by Imagine U Studios at https://www.youtube.com/.channel/.UCpnKjdOT47hDjrJmqEwl5hA
The Barto Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is assisting with arrangements.
Dena was born on April 14, 1939 in Spring Valley to John and Laura (Malcor) Steele. She married Dean Strell, originally of La Salle, on August 19, 1962 at the Spring Valley United Church of Christ.
Dena was a graduate of Hall High School and Eureka College. She taught in the Peru School system, but stopped teaching in order to raise her children. However, she was always active in education, serving on the Spring Valley Elementary School Board as well as 29 years on the Spring Valley Library Board, many of those as President. She had also worked at Coldwell Banker in Peru. Dena was a lifetime member of the Spring Valley United Church of Christ and she held many positions on the church board over the years.
Survivors include her husband, Dean, of Spring Valley; her son, David (Karen) Strell of Countryside; and her daughter, Dana (Edward) Jauch of Spring Valley; and her two grandchildren, Phoebe Strell of St. Paul, MN and Gunnar Jauch of Spring Valley.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorial donations in Dena's honor can be made to the Spring Valley U.C.C., the Spring Valley Library, or to St. Bede Academy.
A guestbook may be signed and memories shared at bartofh.com
.